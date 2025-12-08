2 more arrested for piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film 'Roi Roi Binale', which was released on October 31, police said on Monday.

Those arrested were identified as Md Saddam Hussain and Mousam Gogoi. Hussain was apprehended on Saturday, while Gogoi was nabbed on Sunday, they said.

Another person, Md Rofidul Islam, was arrested in Kokrajhar on November 20 for allegedly uploading video clips from the film on his YouTube channel 'Rafiqul R Vlogs'.

A case was registered at the cyber police station in Panbazar on the basis of a complaint filed by the film's producer, Shyamantak Gautam, alleging that the film was being uploaded on the internet within a few days of its release.

Emotions ran high since the pre-dawn release of Garg's swan song on October 31, with the musical breaking box office records and becoming the highest-grossing in the history of the Assamese film industry, earning over Rs 33 crore. PTI DG DG SOM