2025 Grammy Awards: Beyoncé wins album of the year, Kendrick Lamar wins song of the year

Los Angeles: Beyoncé won album of the year for “Cowboy Carter” at the 2025 Grammys, delivering her — at last — the show’s elusive top award.

The superstar, who is both the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammys history, had been nominated in the category four times before and many felt she had been snubbed by its top honors.

Kendrick Lamar won both song and record of the year for his diss track “Not Like Us,” Chappell Roan nudged aside Sabrina Carpenter to win the Grammy for best new artist, and Taylor Swift presented the award for best country album to Beyoncé.

Performances: The Weeknd, once a fierce Grammys critic, delivered a surprise performance, Roan brought a rocking version of her “Pink Pony Club” to the stage and Charli xcx’s act required a clean-up crew in some of the night’s standout moments.

Red carpet fashion: There was no shortage of statement looks: Roan delivered a whole mood with vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, Jaden Smith wore a castle as a hat and Bianca Censori, Ye’s partner, took the spotlight in her transparent dress that left nothing to the imagination. (AP)