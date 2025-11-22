24 phones, 12 gold chains of attendees stolen during Travis Scott's Mumbai concert

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Twenty-four mobile phones and 12 gold chains of people were allegedly stolen during a concert of popular American rapper and singer Travis Scott held in Mumbai on November 19, a police official said here on Saturday.

Several attendees reported that their expensive mobile phones and gold chains went missing during the event held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It is suspected that an organised gang took advantage of the massive crowd and specifically targeted concertgoers, an official said.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused under sections 303 (2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Tardeo police station, he said.

Police sources added that such gangs often target large concerts and high-footfall events.

So far, 24 victims have approached the police with complaints, but officials say the number may rise as many people are still searching for their missing phones and jewellery, the official added.