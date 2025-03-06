2nd Cinevesture International Film Festival to be held from March 20-23

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) The second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) will be held in Chandigarh from March 20 to 23, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Building upon the success of the inaugural edition, which was held in March 2024, the festival will introduce CineV-CHD, an enhanced film market aimed at connecting filmmakers, investors, and distributors for Indian films in India and abroad.

The market event, which includes programmes like Projects Market for Feature Films and Series, ProofPoint, CinéVault, InTheWorks Lab and Producer-Investor Workshop, will be held alongside the main film gala, a press release stated.

The festival organisers also announced that they have partnered with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) to launch CinéV-IFFLA, a platform connecting South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers.

"The collaboration will feature curated South Asian stories during IFFLA Industry Days, alongside selected North American projects. Industry Days, which takes place during the annual festival, is a pivotal forum that connects South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers, offering opportunities such as pitch competitions, panels, masterclasses, industry roundtables and networking events," they said.

In its first edition, the Cinevesture International Film Festival showcased over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films.

It was attended by stars like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Varun Grover, Rasika Duggal, Rashmeet Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. PTI RB BK BK