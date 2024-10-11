3 Bengali films released this Durga Puja getting 'good response': Stakeholders

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) Three Bengali movies were released this Durga Puja with each getting a "good response" from cinephiles who are making a beeline to cinema halls to enjoy films during the festivities, industry stakeholders said on Friday.

The movies that were released on October 8, a day before the beginning of Durga Puja, are ‘Tekka’, ‘Bohurupi’ and ‘Shastri’.

“The three movies are getting encouraging responses till the day of Mahasaptami (October 10). 'Bohurupi' topped the list, followed by 'Tekka', an Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) official told PTI.

Mithun Chakraborty-starrer 'Shastri' also got a significant response, he said.

"Starting Navami morning with 51 almost full shows in the Kolkata centre alone....it will be one giant day for Bengali cinema,” said Zinia Sen, one of the producers of 'Bohurupi', in a post on social media.

“According to data, 'Bohurupi' recorded 132 'almost houseful' shows and six houseful shows on the day of Mahasaptami while the figures for almost houseful shows are 76 for 'Tekka' and 19 for 'Shastri',” the EIMPA official said.

"Thrilled to share that 'Tekka' has crossed Rs 1.5 crore in just three days," film's producer and lead actor Dev wrote on X.

Director Srijit Mukherji said it was a "blockbuster” Saptami for 'Tekka'.

Asked to comment, Dev told PTI, "I wish all the three films do well at the box office. But obviously, Tekka should be the first choice from the producer's point of view. As a Bengali film industry stakeholder, I wish that cinephiles also flock to theatres to watch two other films." Another EIMPA official said 'Bohurupi' has so far recorded over Rs 2.1 crore in revenue, and 'Shastri' over Rs 25 lakh. PTI SUS BDC