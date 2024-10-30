3 Bengali films to be screened in 55th IFFI Indian Panorama section

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) Three Bengali films will be screened in the Indian Panorama section of the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, an official said on Wednesday.

The three movies are ‘Aamar Boss’ (My Boss) by Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy, 'Bhootpari' (Ghost angel) by Soukarya Ghosal and 'Anko Ki Kathin' (Maths is so hard) by Saurav Palodhi.

These films will be screened in the non-mainstream segment of Indian Panorama in the upcoming IFFI, a festival directorate official said on Wednesday.

While 'Aamar Boss' tells the story of a start-up day care centre, ‘Bhootpari' is a fantasy tale of a friendly ghost mirroring social evils like prejudices and casteism, 'Anko Ki Kathin' chronicles the journey of three children who live in a slum belt of the city.

Altogether 25 feature films in various languages will be screened in the Indian Panorama section of the IFFI which will be held between November 20 and 28.

Zinia Sen, one of the producers of 'Amar Boss', said the movie will be world premiered on November 26. PTI SUS NN