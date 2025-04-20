4 Marathi films selected for Cannes Film Festival: Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday said four Marathi films have been selected for the Cannes Film Festival to be held in France next month.

Speaking at a press conference here, Shelar said the selections were made by a panel of experts appointed by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation.

"It is a matter of recognition that 'Sthal', 'Snow Flower' and 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' have been officially selected, while 'Juna Furniture' has received a special screening slot," he said.

"Since 2016, the corporation has been sending Marathi films to the Cannes film market to build global exposure and connect with international audiences," the minister said.

'Sthal' is a film about arranged marriage traditions in rural India. It explores issues such as patriarchy, colourism and social perceptions.

Shelar said, "The film presents a narrative rooted in real social settings, and its presence at the Cannes speaks of the relevance of Marathi cinema." 'Snow Flower' connects two cultures -- Russian and Konkan -- through a cross-country story. Directed by Gajendra Ahire, the film is set against the contrasting backdrops of Siberia and the Konkan region.

"This film brings a unique perspective, and its selection shows how diverse stories from Maharashtra can find space at global platforms," Shelar said.

In 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', the story follows a boy named Khalid, who is isolated by his peers because of his religion, yet he finds inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shelar stated, "The film highlights the thoughts of young minds and their quest for identity in today's society." 'Juna Furniture', directed and acted by Mahesh Manjrekar, focuses on the challenges faced by senior citizens.

"The film sheds light on the reality of ageing and how it affects relationships within families, which resonates universally and deserves the platform Cannes offers," the minister said.