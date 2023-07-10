Advertisment
#Entertainment

50 Cent to tour India in November as part of his 'The Final Lap Tour'

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
10 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
50 Cent to tour India in November as part of his 'The Final Lap Tour'

Popular rapper 50 Cent (File image)

Mumbai: Popular rapper 50 Cent on Monday said he will hold a concert here on November 25 as part of 'The Final Lap Tour'.

Advertisment

The American recording artiste, known for hit songs such as "Candy Shop" and "In da Club", last performed in Mumbai in 2007.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared the update with fans on his Instagram account.

"Namaste, India. It's your boy, 50. I got crazy news for you. I'm coming to Mumbai, India in November. It's going down... 'The Final Lap Tour'," the 48-year-old rapper said in his video post.

The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium here.

#India #Curtis James Jackson III #The Final Lap Tour #Candy Shop #50 Cent India Tour #Rapper 50 Cent #50 Cent
Advertisment
Subscribe