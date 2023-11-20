54th IFFI: Madhuri Dixit to receive Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award

Panaji: Film star Madhuri Dixit will be presented with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Advertisment

The 2023 edition of the film gala kickstarts today with a ceremony to be held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium here. Dixit will also perform on a medley of her chartbuster songs during the event.

"An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds.

"Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented , charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy," the minister said in a post on X.

Advertisment

An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades.



From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds.



Today, we are… pic.twitter.com/HlYUWHsWRY — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 20, 2023

Dixit was bestowed with the Indian Film Personality honour at IFFI last year.

The 54th edition of IFFI will conclude on November 28.