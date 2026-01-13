Chandigarh: Sixty-seven songs promoting gang lifestyle and glorifying weapons and violence have been removed from digital platforms, the Haryana Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The action taken against 67 songs is part of a larger campaign, and further strict action will continue," Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said.

The police in its statement did not name the songs that have been taken down.

However, the official sources said some songs sung by Haryanvi rappers are among the 67 songs, which were removed during the past nearly one year.

In February 2025, the Haryana Police had initiated action against songs that allegedly promote gun culture, "glorify" violence, and incite hatred.

Accordingly, the initiative brought singers, social media, and other such platforms under the lens.

The Haryana Police, particularly its cybercrime unit's teams monitor social media and take appropriate action where required.

Notably, in March 2025 alone, more than 10 songs were taken down from various social media platforms, with few of them sung by popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma.

The Haryana Police had then maintained that some of his tracks promote gun culture.

In his reaction, Sharma earlier said, "There are so many songs of other artists which have not been pulled down from social media. If the government has started from me, it is good, but the action should be fair."

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police statement on Tuesday said, in a major crackdown against gang culture and the glorification of weapons and violence, the Special Task Force (STF) and Cyber Unit of Haryana Police have carried out a landmark operation that has significantly reshaped the digital space.

During an extensive investigation, the STF and cyber teams found that several songs were influencing youth, glorifying gangsters, and portraying an unrealistic image of luxury associated with criminal life, thereby pushing young people toward crime, according to the statement.

Responding to this alarming trend, the Haryana Police acted against 67 objectionable songs available on social media platforms.

"As a result, most of the content has either been removed or blocked," the statement read.

The Haryana Police made it clear that this is only the beginning and more stringent actions will follow against such content.

DGP Singhal termed the action a crucial step taken in the interest of society and the younger generation.

He said that the Haryana Police's objective is not merely to stop criminal activities, but also to save young people from stepping into the world of crime.

The DGP emphasised that such songs project criminals as role models and showcase a glamorous lifestyle that is far from reality.

Often, the families of the criminals also suffer because of their criminal activities, he said.

The DGP reiterated that the police has adopted a clear and firm policy -- no platform will be allowed to host content that promotes crime culture.

The action taken is part of a larger campaign, and further strict action will continue, he said.

He also appealed to artists and content creators to act responsibly and avoid producing content that misleads the youth.

STF IG Satheesh Balan said that considering the increasing influence of digital content on the youth, the police have also held discussions with singers, lyricists, and creators, advising them not to glorify violence, gangster elements, or weapons. Such content spreads fear, fuels criminal tendencies, and promotes insecurity in society, Balan said.

He added that STF and cyber teams are also closely monitoring people who like or share posts of criminals on social media.

Gangsters often use such platforms to lure and recruit youth into their networks, pushing them toward a destructive path. The police aim to prevent this and guide the youth to use their talent for productive and nation-building activities instead of contributing to criminal ecosystems, he said.

Parallel to the digital crackdown, Haryana STF has achieved significant successes in dismantling the terror-gangster nexus operating through foreign handlers.

Intelligence-based operations have exposed several modules using local networks to further terror-linked activities, the Haryana Police said.

The Haryana STF's dual approach -- curbing gang culture on digital platforms and simultaneously dismantling the terror-gangster nexus -- is proving to be a milestone in enhancing internal security in the state, it said.