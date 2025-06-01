9-year-old girl from Assam is 2nd runner-up at 'Britain’s Got Talent'

Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam has secured the second runner-up position in the reality show 'Britain’s Got Talent', capping a journey from a small village in the hill district of Karbi Anglong to one of the world's biggest platforms.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, wishing the dancing protege said she has done everyone proud with her achievement.

"Dancing her way to glory. Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the 3rd spot at #BGTFinal," he said in a post on X.

"Her performances have mesmerised audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud," Sarma said, wishing her the best in future endeavours.

Binita secured the second runner-up position in the reality show finale held on Saturday night, with her family claiming that she has been the first contestant from India to reach the last stage of the show.

The competition was won by British magician Harry Moulding, while the second place went to LED dance group 'The Blackouts'.

Binita, in a video posted on BGT's official social media sites, thanked her supporters and social media followers, especially viewers from the United Kingdom, for voting and blessing her journey.

She said the encouragement from India, Nepal, Bhutan and other Asian countries gave her the strength to move forward on the global stage.

Expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Sarma, Binita said she wishes to meet him personally and thank him for his support and blessings.

"I hope this message reaches him, and I get the opportunity to meet him," she added.

Binita also acknowledged the support received from Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which provided Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for her finale preparations, and from local MLA and deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin.

Hailing from Talbalijan village near Bokajan, Binita's father, Amar Chetry, runs a small broiler chicken farm while being actively involved in social and community affairs.

Recognising his daughter's talent, he arranged for her dance training first in Guwahati and then in Jaipur, under the guidance of her aunt Amrita Devi and choreographer Hardik Rawat, Nanda Kirati Dewan, coordinator of the BGT Binita Chetry Support Group, said.

Binita's intricate dance routines, which included physically demanding moves such as backflips, drew applause from judges and audience throughout her journey in BGT. PTI SSG SSG RG