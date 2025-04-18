A beautiful full circle moment for me: Ishaan Khatter on Cannes premiere of 'Homebound'

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter says he has been an admirer of Neeraj Ghaywan since he saw "Masaan" a decade ago and it feels special to finally collaborate with the director on his second film "Homebound", which will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ghaywan's film will premiere in the Uncertain Regard category at Cannes in May this year. The filmmaker's much-acclaimed 2015 debut feature film "Masaan" was also selected in the same category. Khatter, who stars in the movie alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, said working on the movie has been one of the most "special experiences" of his career.

"It is my first time on the Cannes red carpet and, as I prayed, with my own film," the actor told a news agency in an interview.

"No praise is enough for the kind of leader and the kind of man that Neeraj is, and inevitably, the kind of filmmaker that he is. He's very, very special. He has a spine that not many people can boast of," he added.

Khatter said he has always been a fan of Ghaywan's work and wanted to work with him since he first saw "Masaan" in a theatre 10 years ago.

"So it was a very beautiful full circle moment for me, just to be able to work with him," he added.

When he met Ghaywan for the first time for "Homebound", Khatter said he made a promise to the filmmaker. "I shared that I'm 100% committed if I'm there and I will give you my all if I feel connected to the film and the script. I won't be disingenuous about it, and just because I want to work with you, jump into it," Khatter, who will next be seen in Netflix's romantic series "The Royals", said.

Also known for his roles in "Dhadak" and Hollywood drama "The Perfect Couple", Khatter said when he read the script, he realised that one rarely gets to see such films.

"I think it's Ghaywan's second Cannes selection. He has just made two films and they both were selected for Cannes so it's a testament to the fact that he's a very high caliber filmmaker. But he's a humanist at heart, and that's why his films are so special," Khatter added.

The Un Certain Regard segment recognises the first and second films of promising filmmakers.

Cinephiles in India are looking forward to the Cannes premiere of "Homebound", which comes a year after Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix, the second most prestigious prize in Cannes Competition section.