A Dharmendra sized hole impossible to fill: Naseeruddin Shah pays tribute to his 'Ghulami' co-star

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Not everyone can claim a thoroughly deserved stardom of 60 years, Naseeruddin Shah said on Tuesday as he remembered Dharmendra, his co-star in "Ghulami" and two other movies.

Dharmendra died on Monday at the age of 89.

Sharing the poster of the 1985 J P Dutta movie, Shah wrote on Instagram, "This was the first time I met the great man himself, I was privileged to work with him on two other projects besides this one. A Dharmendra sized hole is impossible to fill. I treasure the affection I received from him. Not everyone can claim a 60 year long thoroughly deserved stardom. May he rest in eternal peace. Aameen." Shah and Dharmendra also worked on the 1992 film "Tahalka" and the 2023 historic drama series "Taj: Divided by Blood".