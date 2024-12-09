A dream for me to essay the role of Lord Ram in 'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has finally opened up about playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two part "Ramayana" and said he is excited to be part of the film which is the big-screen retelling of "India's greatest story".

"Ramayana" will be released in two parts on the festival of Diwali in 2026 and 2027. Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios is producing the film.

There were reports that Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will play Ram and Sita in the movie. In a recent interview, "KGF" franchise star Yash said he will play the role of Ravan in "Ramayana". The makers are yet to confirm the cast.

During an in-conversation session at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Ranbir on Sunday said he has finished shooting for part one of "Ramayana" and will begin work on the second part soon.

"Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me. It's a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family and husband-wife dynamics. I'm very excited about that," the actor said.

According to the makers, "Ramayana" is a live-action film adaptation of the Hindu epic of the same name.

"This epic adaptation brings to life one of India's most cherished tales with unmatched scale and visionary storytelling," they said in a press release issued last month.

Ranbir spoke in detail about the film in an interview with the American outlet Deadline.

"It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Ravana and it's India's greatest story.

"And to tell it to this (story) to a new generation with the kind of technology that we have, it's a very exciting and gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram," he added.

The 42-year-old also gave an update on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal Park", the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster "Animal".

He said the team will start shooting for "Animal Park" in 2027 and Vanga and he are in talks for a third part in the franchise.

"I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project, with an extremely original director." The actor said "Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev", the follow-up to 2022's "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva", is currently in the writing stage.

Ranbir is next set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War" with wife and "Brahmastra" co-star Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with whom he worked in "Sanju".