A female-led film getting love in theatres is a healthy sign: Rani Mukerji on ‘Mardaani 3' success

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Actor Rani Mukerji on Friday said she is happy with the box office success of her latest movie “Mardaani 3” and believes it will only push other filmmakers to make more such films.

Mukerji, who reprised her role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the movie, said "Mardaani 3" is a film that inspires people and spreads awareness.

"It was important that the film gets love in theatres from audiences. I can’t express how happy I am to see the love that it is receiving in the third week of its release. To get this kind of love from audiences for a female-led film in this entire environment is a healthy thing for the industry.

"I think it will inspire other producers to bring out such stories. This film talks about women empowerment, women in uniform, I’ve to thank the people of India for their love and support and it’s because of this that we are able to celebrate the success of the film,” Mukerji told reporters here.

Since its release on January 30, "Mardaani 3" has minted over Rs 42 crores at the domestic box office. The movie is the third instalment of the franchise that includes 2014's "Mardaani" and "Mardaani 2" (2019).

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by the actor's husband Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

“I’m happy we are celebrating the success of the film on the eve of Valentine’s Day, it’s important to love oneself first. A woman has to love herself first; till the time we don’t love ourselves we will not be able to give love to others,” Mukerji said.

Mukerji, who completed 30 years in the film industry, said she is hoping to receive the same amount of love and support from fans and media in the coming three decades of her career.

"I hope and pray that my films get love and support for another 30 years. I'll keep doing films that will not only entertain but also inspire people," the 47-year-old actor said.