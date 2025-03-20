A great journey, says director after ‘Bohurupi’ wins 7 crowns at Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) The makers of Bengali blockbuster ‘Bohurupi’ (Chameleon) are overjoyed after the movie emerged as the biggest winner at Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2025, securing seven crowns, including the Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor.

‘Bohurupi’, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, tells the story of a bank dacoity by a person who was earlier wrongly accused of murder and beaten up by the police.

Mukherjee also took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his multilayered performance in the film.

The film further also triumphed in technical categories, winning Best Music Album, Best Playback Singer ( Male and Female) and Best Costume in the awards, the most coveted among the film awards.

“I thank Jio Filmfare Bangla Awards and my audience for the honour. Bohurupi has been a great journey,” Nandita Roy said on Thursday.

Zinia Sen, one of the producers of the movie, said, "With Bohurupi winning the Best Film at Jio Filmfare Bangla Awards, I am happy to get the chance to hold the Black Lady as part of an incredible team.” In the Critics' Choice section, ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ (Backdrop) and ‘Manikbabur Megh’ (The Cloud and the Man) were jointly awarded Best Film (Critics’).

‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ tells the story of actor-director Anjan Dutt’s journey with auteur Mrinal Sen in 1981.

Anjan Dutt, who essayed the role of Mrinal Sen, and Chandan Sen shared the Best Actor (Critics') award for their stellar performances in ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ and ‘Manikbabur Megh’, respectively.

'Chaalchitra Ekhon'also bagged awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Best Background Score.

‘Manikbabur Megh’ by Abhinandan Banerjee secured a total of six awards in the categories of Best Film (Critics’), Best Actor (Critics’), Best Lyrics, Best Original Story, Best Cinematographer and Best Sound Design.

Ace director Srijit Mukherjee's biopic on Mrinal Sen - 'Padatik' (Foot soldier) won four awards in - Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female), Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Make-up.

Legendary actor Biswajit Chatterjee was honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his outstanding contribution to cinema on the occasion.

Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare, Jitesh Pillaai, said, "Year after year, Bengali cinema continues to break creative boundaries with its compelling narratives and exceptional talent. This year also, we have seen some exceptional works." PTI SUS NN