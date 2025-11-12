A new era and my return to Indian films: Priyanka Chopra on SS Rajamouli's 'Globetrotter'

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday said she is excited about her upcoming film "Globetrotter" which marks her return to Indian cinema and hopes the SS Rajamouli-directorial will usher in a new era.

Ahead of the film's grand launch event in Hyderabad on Saturday, the actor held an #AskPCJ session on social media platform X where she fielded queries from fans about the project and her experience in the Telugu film industry.

Asked by a user if the movie will mark her "grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era", the actor replied, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible." Priyanka's last Indian project was the 2019 drama "The Sky is Pink", in which she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has mostly appeared in Hollywood projects such as "The Matrix Resurrections", "Love Again", "Heads of State" and series "Citadel".

In Rajamouli's "Globetrotter", she will feature alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Another fan said they missed seeing her on screen in India and hoped that "Globetrotter" will mark a new beginning for her.

To this, Priyanka replied, "By Gods grace. I’m hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support it feels like anything is possible." Asked about her experience in the Telugu film industry, the 43-year-old actor said, "It’s still early days for me on the movie but it’s been Adiri poyindi (super) !!!! Also the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad." One fan quizzed Priyanka about delivering dialogues in Telugu.

The actor responded by saying, "It’s obviously not my first language but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations." To another similar query, she said, "I love languages but just grew up with English and Hindi. My films have given me so much exposure to languages around the world." Another fan wondered if her daughter Malti Marie, who Priyanka shares with husband, American singer Nick Jonas, visited the sets of "Globetrotter".

"My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamoulis farm and met a calf," she said. One fan asked about her collaboration with Babu and she replied, "The best way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats! @urstrulyMahesh is a legend and a dear friend." Asked about her next goal in life, Priyanka said, "My Gosh. I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface. So much more I want to do and achieve. Hopefully I can." "Globetrotter" marks Rajamouli's first directorial outing after the Oscar-winning global success of RRR, and his long-awaited collaboration with Babu.

The film's promotional journey will commence with a grand event, scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The event is expected to be one of the biggest in Indian cinema, featuring multiple reveals and behind-the-scenes moments.