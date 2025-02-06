A R Rahman thanks Ed Sheeran for Chennai concert: Hope to you see perform more

Chenna, Feb 6 (PTI) Music maestro A R Rahman on Thursday thanked Ed Sheeran for his concert in Chennai and hoped that the British musician will stage more shows in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Rahman made a surprise appearance at Sheeran's concert on Wednesday evening and the duo delighted fans by jamming on a mashup of "Shape of You" and "Urvashi Urvashi".

A fan account of Sheeran posted a video of Rahman on X and the music maestro replied, saying, "Thank you, @edsheeran! Hope to see you perform more in Chennai—our city needs more international concerts and collaborations like yours! #ChennaiLovesEd." During the concert, Sheeran announced that Rahman is joining him on stage, leading to a huge roar from the crowd.

The double Oscar winner sang the Tamil version of his popular track “Urvashi Urvashi” with Sheeran joining in with the lines from his global hit "Shape of You" at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

Sheeran, who is currently on the India leg of ‘The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour’, also met Rahman and his son A R Ameen ahead of his Chennai performance.

Ameen, also a singer, shared a series of pictures with Sheeran and Rahman on his Instagram page on Tuesday, tagging Sheeran in the caption with many heart emoticons.

Sheeran will conclude his tour, organised by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, on February 15 with a performance in Delhi-NCR.