A R Rahman to perform in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur

Singapore: Music composer AR Rahman will be returning to Singapore in August with his first concert performance in the country in 10 years.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning musician will perform at the National Stadium on August 31.

Maestro Productions, the company behind the singer-songwriter-musician’s upcoming concert titled 'A Rahman Rhapsody', shared the announcement on social media on Monday.

"Singapore! It’s been a decade! We look forward to performing again in our favourite city! Join us on the 31st of August at the National Stadium," the company posted.

The 57-year-old musician had last played here in 2014 at Gardens by the Bay.

Before coming to Singapore, Rahman will hold a concert on July 27 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Rahman's Malaysia gig is organized by Star Planet, the country's premier entertainment company, a press release said.

"The concert presents a unique opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in AR Rahman's timeless classics, including chart-topping hits from his acclaimed films. With a setlist that promises to evoke nostalgia and stir emotions, attendees can expect an unforgettable evening filled with musical brilliance and unparalleled entertainment," it added.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur concert are now available on BookMyShow, using BigTix, the company's revolutionary SaaS ticketing platform for Southeast Asian entertainment.