A R Rahman’s ‘Le Musk’ debuts at IGDC 2025 in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman’s directorial venture "Le Musk", described as the world’s first fully integrated multi-sensory virtual reality (VR) cinematic experience, made its India debut on Wednesday at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2025 in Chennai.

Presented by ARR Immersive Entertainment in collaboration with Madras MindWorks, the project brings together cinema, music, and immersive technology in a unique 37-minute experience that engages multiple senses -- sight, sound, touch, and smell.

The special showcase, running from November 5 to 7, offers Indian audiences a rare opportunity to experience Rahman’s ambitious creation that blends art and cutting-edge VR innovation.

"'Le Musk' is not just a film — it’s a world that engages all your senses. We’ve brought together art, technology, and emotion to create a deeply personal cinematic experience. I’m proud that Indian audiences can now experience this innovation firsthand at IGDC," Rahman, who has directed and composed music for the film, said in a statement.

"Le Musk" features French actor Nora Arnezeder as Juliet Merdinian, a woman on a haunting quest for closure and revenge, guided by the lingering scents of her parents’ killers. Viewers experience her story through custom-engineered motion chairs and synchronised haptic and scent systems that heighten emotional engagement.

Developed with advanced VR synchronization by Madras MindWorks, the setup ensures a seamless and nausea-free journey through Rahman’s world.

The technology integrates precision motion platforms, haptic feedback converting sound and emotion into tactile sensations, and custom scent triggers tied to key story moments.

Srinivasan Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Madras MindWorks, said the collaboration marks an important step in expanding India’s footprint in immersive entertainment.

"Our mission at Madras MindWorks is to make immersive storytelling accessible at scale — from museums and training simulators to the world of entertainment. Le Musk represents the perfect confluence of cinematic artistry and immersive tech made in India," he said.