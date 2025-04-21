A R Rahman’s 'The Wonderment Tour' adds Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan and others

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Singers Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan and Jonita Gandhi have joined A R Rahman’s “The Wonderment Tour”.

The upcoming tour, which is expected to be a grand celebration of Rahman’s musical legacy by taking audiences on a spectacular journey through his timeless hits, will take place on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as part of the WAVES Summit.

Renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar will choreograph for the concert.

The concert is conceptualized by Rahman in collaboration with Percept Live, and co-produced between Percept Live, Fair Game and Jo Entertainment.

The global premiere of "The Wonderment Tour" is said to be a grand concert under the aegis of the WAVES summit taking place from May 1 to 4. Tickets are available in the District by Zomato app. PTI ATR BK BK