'A Simple Favor' sequel to open SXSW festival, to premiere on Prime Video in May

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) "Another Simple Favor", the sequel of "A Simple Favor", will open this year's SXSW Film and TV Festival on March 7 before it starts streaming on Prime Video on May 1.

Filmmaker Paul Feig has returned to direct the follow-up to his 2018 crime thriller, along with original lead stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, "Another Simple Favor" also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

According to a press release, the plot of the film revolves around Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reuniting on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," read the official synopsis.

Feig, who is also producing the feature, said he is honoured to have his film open the festival.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched 'Bridesmaids' and 'Spy', and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit.

"So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot," the director said in a statement.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, praised Feig for delivering the "perfect blend of mystery, wit, and unexpected twists".

"The cast, led by the extraordinarily talented Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, brings life to a script that propels the sequel to new heights.

"We could not be more excited to share the next chapter of this saga with the always enthusiastic SXSW audience and ultimately with our Prime Video customers around the world," Salke added.

The original film "A Simple Favor" was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell and starred Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a small-town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend Emily Nelson, played by Lively. The sequel was confirmed in May 2022.

There was also speculation about the sequel being shelved, but Feig dismissed the reports last month, saying "the movie is finished and coming out soon".

According to its official website, the SXSW Film and TV Festival celebrates the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. It will conclude on March 15. PTI ATR RDS RDS