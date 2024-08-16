'Aadu Jeevitham' wins big at 54th Kerala State Film Awards

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 (PTI) 'Aadu Jeevitham', a survival drama film, won key awards, including Best Director and Best Actor, as the Kerala government announced the 54th State Film Awards for 2023 on Friday.

Malayalam film star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the role of Najeeb, a Kerala migrant worker in a Gulf country struggling to survive in the harsh desert environment, was selected as Best Actor.

'Aadu Jeevitham' director Blessy, was awarded Best Director.

The film also won the Best Popular Film Award, and K R Gokul received a Special Jury Mention for his performance in the same film.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by writer Benyamin.

Actors Urvasi and Beena R Chandran shared the Best Actor (female) award for their roles in the movies 'Ullozhukk' and 'Thadavu', respectively. PTI KPK TGB TGB SS