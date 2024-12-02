Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan headed to Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to attend the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, set to begin on December 5 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

The actors will participate in the gala's fourth edition through its 'In-Conversation' segment, according to Red Sea Film Festival's official website.

Aamir's session will be held on December 5, whereas Kareena will be present for the conversation series on December 6.

"Renowned for his performances in 'Lagaan', '3 Idiots', and 'Dangal', Aamir has redefined Indian cinema with his groundbreaking storytelling and dedication to his craft," read the description on the film festival's X page.

Red Sea Film Festival organisers called Kareena "a prolific leading lady of Hindi cinema since 2000" who is noted for her roles in a range of film genres — from romantic comedies to crime dramas.

Kareena was most recently seen in "The Buckingham Murders". Aamir's last release was 2022's "Laal Singh Chaddha", co-starring Kareena.

At the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival, director Reema Kagti's film "Superboys of Malegaon" will also compete in the Red Sea Competition section of the 11-day event.

The gala will come to a close on December 14. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS