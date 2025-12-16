New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan is set to bring "Sitaaron Ke Sitaare", a documentary offering a glimpse into the lives and journeys of the parents whose children acted in "Sitaare Zameen Par".

Released in June, "Sitaare Zameen Par" was directed by R S Prasanna and featured Aamir alongside Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. All were children with down syndrome and autism.

The film crossed Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office.

"Sitaaron Ke Sitaare" is directed by Shaanib Bakshi and is set to release on December 19 on Aamir's Aamir Khan Talkies’ YouTube channel.

While the film connected with the masses on a profound level, this documentary further sheds light on the parents’ lives, their cherishing moments, joys, and the journey of growing up alongside their 'Sitaare', as mentioned in a press release.

It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.