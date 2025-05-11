Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan remember makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) "Master of his craft", "gentle soul", and "true magician" is how several film celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, remembered makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, who died on Saturday at the age of 61.

The National Award winner, known for work in films such as "83", “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and "Ponniyin Selvan", was briefly admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to BP issues.

Aamir, who had worked with Gaikwad in "Dangal" and "PK", bid adieu to the technician in an Instagram post shared by his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

"It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like 'Dangal', 'PK' and 'Rang De Basanti', to name a few.

"He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me, and everyone at AKP. We will miss you Dada," the superstar said in a statement.

Dhawan recalled working with him during his film "Badlapur" and called the late makeup artist "a true magician".

"I had the pleasure to work with Vikram Gaikwad sir in 'Badlapur', he helped me design my look in every detail. A true magician who pushed Indian cinema ahead. Thank you dada Om Shanti," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Ranveer Singh, who worked with Gaikwad in sports drama "83", shared the makeup artist's picture on Instagram Stories.

"Dada," he wrote in the caption alongside emoticons of a dove, an evil eye, an infinity symbol, and folded hands.

Arjun Kapoor called Gaikwad "a gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius".

"Had the pleasure of watching and admiring Dada work his magic when we did Panipat together. A gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius," he said on Instagram Stories.

Parineeti Chopra said it was an honour to work with Gaikwad.

"Our legendary Vikram Dada. Rest in Peace. It was an honour to work with you, learn from you, see your magic. Eternally in awe of you," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"RIP Dada Om Shanti," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Sonam Kapoor, who worked with the late artist in films such as "Delhi-6" and "Mausam", thanked Gaikwad for his contribution to cinema.

"Om shanti Vikram dada. Thank you for making me Bittu, Aayat and many more and for your love and support." Gaikwad’s work spanned across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian films, including titles such as “Shakuntala Devi”, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, “Sanju”, “PK”, “3 Idiots”, “Omkara”, “Balgandharva”, “Katyar Kaljat Ghusali”, and “O Kadhal Kanmani”.

He won the National Award for best makeup artist in 2012 for Vidya Balan-starrer "Dirty Picture", followed by another win for Bengali movie "Jaatishwar" in 2014. PTI ATR RDS RDS