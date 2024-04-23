Aamir Khan recalls making 'Qayamat se Qayamat Tak': We used to pick up on flaws

Mumbai, April 23 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan says his debut film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" is a milestone in Hindi cinema and remains special to him for the kind of love it received from the audience.

Also starring Juhi Chawla, the romantic-drama, directed by Mansoor Khan, was a modern day take on the classic tragic love story Romeo and Juliet and became a huge hit upon its release in 1988.

"We had no clue that we would succeed or not. Whenever me and Mansoor saw the film, we used to pick up on the flaws and we used to be involved in discussions," Khan said at an event here on Monday evening.

Once the movie came out in theatres, it just "slipped from our hands", the actor recalled.

"It was a very exciting journey to see the kind of love it received. I like to believe that 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' was a milestone in Hindi Cinema that changed the whole sensibility of Indian cinema. From 1988 onwards, you can see the shift happening. I think Mansoor is probably the first director to bring that. So, it's a very special film for me in every way,” Khan added.

The film was also popular for its songs such as "Ae Mere Humsafar", "Gazab Ka Hai Din" and “Papa Kehte Hai”, which has been recreated for the upcoming movie "Srikanth", starring Rajkummar Rao.

"This song actually started my career. It's very special. When we were making this film, the kind of support Nasir sir (producer) gave us... Mansoor (director) was making his first film. All of us were very new. Kiran Deohans, our DOP, Anand-Milan, Juhi, Udit ji and Alka ji, we were all starting our careers. It was a very exciting journey," Khan said at the release of the new version of the song.

Udit Narayan, who sang “Papa Kehte hai” in the film, was also present at the event, along with "Srikanth" actors Rao, Sharad Kelkar, Alaya F, director Tushar Hiranandani and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Khan, 59, said the new track has refreshed a lot of memories.

"I am remembering Nasir Saab, Mansoor, Anand-Milind, Majrooh saab, who wrote this song. I had a lot of fun listening to both the songs ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ and ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’. They are beautiful songs.

"The team has sung well and thank you so much as it was really walking down memory lane for me and Udit. Even after 35-36 years, this song touches our heart and evokes wonderful emotions in us," Khan said about the song, which came to be defined as a popular number for the way it reflected the ambitions of the youth amid parental expectations.

Narayan, who is also credited as a singer for the new version of the track that has been recreated by music composer Aditya Dev, recalled singing the number 36 years ago.

“This song took us back 36 years. I still remember when we were supposed to do this song, Aamir was sitting in front of me and I was told that I had to sing for this hero. I was scared as I thought if I do not sing this song well then, I will have to pack my bags and leave the town. But thank god and all the blessings, 'qayamat hi dha gayi'... This song and music left a mark on everyone’s heart,” the veteran playback singer said.

“Srikanth” is the biographical drama about industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who fearlessly pursued his dream despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

Bolla said he was happy to have featured in the new version of the song.

“What a lovely song it is and I have no words to express how Udit sir has sung in the past and Aamir sir being with us, I have no words to express," he said.

Rao, who plays the titular role in the movie, said he has been inspired by Bolla’s life story.

“I search for inspiration in my life. When Tushar told me about Srikanth I was very moved and inspired by this story. For the film, I started spending time with Srikanth. I made a lot of video recordings and watched them...

"He has been kind and opened his life in front of me. It was challenging for sure but I had a great time being part of this,” Rao said.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, "Srikanth" is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 10. PTI COR RB RB RB