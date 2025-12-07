Aamir Khan says talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for new film still on

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Aamir Khan on Saturday said he is still in talks with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a potential collaboration, amid speculations that their proposed big-scale action film has been shelved.

According to media reports, the project, expected to mark Kanagaraj's Bollywood debut, was called off following the lukewarm response to Aamir’s cameo in the director’s last release, “Coolie”. No official announcement was made for it.

Kanagaraj is among the leading directors in Tamil cinema, known for action blockbusters such as Kamal Haasan-starrer “Vikram”, “Leo” and “Master” with Vijay, and “Kaithi” featuring Karthi.

Speaking at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Aamir said the two are likely to meet soon for a narration.

“Lokesh and I are supposed to meet up. We spoke last month and he said he will come to Bombay at some point, and we will go through the narration. So, that is on the cards as of now,” the 60-year-old actor said.

In June, Aamir had told PTI that he and Kanagaraj were working on a “big-scale superhero action film” that was expected to go on floors in the second half of next year.

The actor was also set to reunite with “PK” director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema.

However, according to media reports, the project has been put on hold due to creative differences. PTI KKP ATR OZ OZ