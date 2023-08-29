Aamir Khan sets Christmas 2024 release date for next film

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan will return to the big screen with his new feature project on Christmas 2024, the actor's spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The untitled project, which will go on floors in January 2024, will be produced by the actor's banner Aamir Khan Productions.
"Aamir Khan has locked Christmas 2024 for his next which will be Aamir Khan Productions, production No. 16th. The untitled film will star Aamir Khan in the lead," Khan's spokesperson said in a statement.
"The pre-production of the film is currently in progress and the film is set to go on floors on 20 January 2024," he added.
Khan's last big screen release was "Laal Singh Chaddha", an official remake of critically-acclaimed Hollywood movie "Forrest Gump".
The film, which was released in theatres across the country in August 2022, also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.
In November 2022, Khan had said that he will be taking time off from acting and spend time with his family after continuously working for over 35 years. PTI RB VN VN