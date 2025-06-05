Aamir Khan teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is teaming up with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film.

The actor, who is awaiting the release of “Sitaare Zameen Par” on June 20, confirmed the news in a media interaction.

“Lokesh and I are working on a film, it is a superhero film. It is a big-scale action film and it will start next year, second half,” Aamir told PTI in a group interview.

Kanagaraj is a prominent director in Tamil cinema, known for his action-packed and commercially successful films like Kamal Haasan-starrer “Vikram”, “Leo” and "Master" with Vijay, and “Kaithi” starring Karthi.

Aamir dismissed reports about a possible sequel to his 2014 comedy drama “PK”. Instead, he said he is reuniting with "PK" director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema.

“‘PK 2’ is a rumour. I’m doing Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, Raju and I are working on it,” he said.

Aamir said his most ambitious project is "Mahabharata" but he would not reveal any details until he has the basic foundation ready.

“‘Mahabharata’ has been my dream for the last 25 years. It is not a film. When you are making ‘Mahabharata’, you are not making a film, you’re surrendering. I’m trying, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to fulfil my dream. Till the time I don’t make a basic foundation for it, I won’t be able to answer (any questions on it). I don’t have the right information right now. All I know is I’m going to start work on it,” the actor said.

Asked about the movies from his filmography that have the potential for a sequel, Aamir named “Dil Chahta Hai” (2001) and “3 Idiots” (2009).

"A sequel can be made to ‘3 Idiots’ with those three characters (played by him, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi), who can meet later (in life). Also, a sequel can be made to ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Sarfarosh’.

"Like, in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ we can explore the mid-life crisis of the three boys (played by him, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan), and they all are seeking therapy. So, it will be an interesting thing, you know, for the three of them,” he said.