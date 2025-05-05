Aamir Khan to launch 10 newcomers in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', first poster out

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's production banner on Monday unveiled the first poster of its upcoming film "Sitaare Zameen Par", which is set to launch 10 debutant actors.

Billed as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit "Taare Zameen Par", the film will hit the screens on June 20. It is directed by R S Prasanna of "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" fame and backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

"Sabka apna apna normal," reads the tagline of the film on the poster.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the first look on its official Instagram page.

"A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres." The 10 debutants in "Sitaare Zameen Par" will share screen space with Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The newcomers are: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Aamir has produced the film, written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with Aparna Purohit. The soundtrack is composed by music director trio Shankar-Easaan-Loy and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

"Sitaare Zameen Par" marks Aamir's comeback film almost three years after the release of "Laal Singh Chaddha".