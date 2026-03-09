Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to make streaming debut on SonyLIV

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan’s sports comedy-drama “Sitaare Zameen Par” is set to make its streaming debut on Sony LIV nearly a year after its theatrical run, the streamer announced on Monday.

Directed by R S Prasanna, “Sitaare Zameen Par” was released in cinema halls across the country in June 2025, earning over Rs 250 crores and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances.

In a statement, SonyLIV said the film's upcoming streaming premiere will also mark a milestone. “Sitaare Zameen Par” will become the first Hindi theatrical film to debut on the service.

The film, a remake of the Spanish movie "Champions", featured Aamir as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court.

He is given a choice between serving jail time or completing 90 days of community service, which involves coaching a team of neurodivergent players and training them for a basketball tournament.

In July 2025, a month after the film's debut in theatres, Aamir had opted to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release "Sitaare Zameen Par" directly on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch the film by paying around Rs 100 per view.

At the time, the actor had described the move as an attempt to make cinema more accessible and to experiment with a new digital distribution model.

"This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like Aamir Khan Productions has opened a new cinema chain, which is in everyone's house and in everyone's pocket... I got good offers from OTT channels. But I don't want those Rs100-125 crore from OTT channels. I want to earn Rs 100 from my audience. I prefer that more," Aamir told PTI.

Besides Aamir, "Sitaare Zameen Par" also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.

Produced by Aamir and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

"Sitaare Zameen Par” was a follow-up to Aamir’s critically acclaimed 2007 film "Taare Zameen Par", which explored the struggles of a dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary. PTI RB RB