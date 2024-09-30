Aanand L Rai says he had initially narrated 'Zero' idea to Salman Khan

Yas Island: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has revealed that he had approached superstar Salman Khan for "Zero" when the film was in the scripting stage but they both eventually got busy with other projects and the conversation didn't go further.

Rai, known for films such as "Raanjhanaa" and "Tanu Weds Manu", started working on "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" while Salman got busy with another film.

Salman's contemporary and superstar Shah Rukh Khan eventually starred in "Zero", which followed the story of a vertically challenged man.

"I had met him (Salman), I was working on it (script). At that time I had not finished writing the story. This happened after ‘Raanjhanaa’. I had met him just like that and I told him, ‘Aisi ek duniya hai (describing the world of ‘Zero’) ek duniya describe ki thi’, and he liked it.

"Then I started working on ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’. The story (of ‘Zero’) also changed but I couldn’t go to him again. The day I have an opportunity, I’ll go to him. I really want to work with Salman,” the filmmaker told PTI in an interview on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 here.

The director described Salman as a "great actor and sensitive person".

"A sensitive person can switch easily between genres. So, it’s up to us (filmmakers) now what kind of story I offer him,” he said.

Salman, however, featured in "Zero" in a cameo in the song "Issaqbaazi" in which he shook a leg with Shah Rukh, his co-star in films such as "Karan Arjun" and "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam". The film also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.