AAP leader demands release of 'Phule' movie without cuts

Pune, Apr 15 (PTI) Amid a controversy over the portrayal of Brahmins in the movie, "Phule", AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded on Tuesday that the biopic be released without any cuts or edits.

He alleged that the opposition to the release of the movie amounts to insulting Dalits and the people who consider the Phules as their role models.

The online release of the movie trailer on April 10 led to objections from some Brahmin groups who claimed that the community is portrayed in poor light.

"When people across the country are celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, there is disappointment over the opposition to the release of 'Phule', a film based on the life and work of Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai.

"This is an insult to Dalits, the marginalised, and all those who draw inspiration from the Phules," Singh said while addressing a press conference in Pune.

He demanded that the film be released without any interference and cuts.

Film director Anant Mahadevan had claimed “Brahmins got carried away by a two-minute trailer” but there is nothing objectionable in the movie.

The biopic, set for release last week, will hit the screens on April 25.

Singh, meanwhile, lashed out at the Centre over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, alleging that it was an attempt to usurp land belonging to religious bodies.

"This is just the beginning. In Ayodhya, they gave away Defence land to Adani. After the Wakf Board, they will target land belonging to gurdwaras, churches, and temples to benefit the Prime Minister's capitalist friends," he alleged. PTI SPK NSK