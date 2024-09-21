Aaron Eckhart to star in action-thriller 'Scorpion'

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (PTI) Hollywood actor Aaron Eckhart will topline an action-thriller movie, titled "Scorpion".

Jesse V. Johnson, the director of the projects like "Savage Dog", "Triple Threat" and "Avengement", will direct the movie from a script written by Corey Large and Ed Drake , reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Scorpion" follows a CIA assassin that goes into hiding after he takes the fall for a failed mission.

But as he reappears, he has to tackle the burden from the past and the only way to protect his daughter is to take down the agency chief who set him up.

Scorpion is produced by Large through his 308 Enterprises and executive produced by Gary Hamilton, Jordan Nott, Pia Patatian, Jamie Thompson and Jon Keeyes. Eckhart is best known for starring in movies such as "Thank You for Smoking", "In the Company of Men", "The Dark Knight", "Rabbit Hole" and "Sully".

He currently stars in "Chief of Station" with Olga Kurylenko and Alex Pettyfer, and can next be seen in Renny’s Harlin’s "Deep Water". PTI ATR RB