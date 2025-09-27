Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Network' follow-up gets title, Jeremy Strong to play Mark Zuckerberg

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin is officially returning to the world of Facebook with "The Social Reckoning", a follow-up to his Oscar-winning drama "The Social Network".

The film, which will feature a star-studded cast led by Jeremy Strong, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, will hit American theatres on October 9, 2026, Sony Pictures announced on Friday, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The new project, written and directed by Sorkin, will see "Succession" alum Strong take on the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Billed as a "companion piece" to "The Social Network", the film is set nearly two decades after Zuckerberg and his fellow programmers launched the platform that would go on to dominate global communication.

"The Social Reckoning" centres on Frances Haugen (Madison), a Facebook engineer-turned-whistleblower, who joins hands with journalist Jeff Horwitz (White) to expose the company’s damaging practices.

Horwitz’s investigative series, published by "The Wall Street Journal" in 2021 under the title "The Facebook Files", uncovered Facebook’s awareness of its harmful impact on teenagers and its role in amplifying misinformation that contributed to political unrest and violence.

Madison won the Oscar for best actress earlier this year for her performance in filmmaker Sean Baker's "Anora. White is best known for the hit series "The Bear" and currently stars as American pop star Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere".

The cast also includes actor-comedian Bill Burr but his role is not yet known.

Production on the film will begin next month. It is being produced by Sorkin, Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser.

Sorkin’s earlier wrote the screenplay for 2010's "The Social Network", directed by David Fincher and starring Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield.

The movie, which was a critical and commercial triumph, received eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture. It won three Oscars, with Sorkin taking home the prize for best adapted screenplay.