Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy to lead crime thriller movie 'Blood on Snow'

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) Hollywood stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy will headline "Blood on Snow", the upcoming film adaptation of Norwegian author Jo Nesbo's crime thriller novel of the same name.

Cary Fukunaga, best known for directing James Bond movie "No Time To Die", "Jane Eyre", "Maniac" and season one of "True Detective", will tackle the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The script has been adapted by Nesbo from his novel, which was published in April 2015, with revisions by Ben Power.

Set in 1970’s Oslo, the story is about two rival gang leaders—Hoffman and the Fisherman (Hardy) who are vying for control.

“Hoffman’s trusted hitman, Olav (Johnson), is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job. But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood... When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav’s principles clash with his loyalties.

"Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman’s next target and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo’s deadly gang war. Once a violent enforcer, Olav’s choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished," read the official synopsis.

Hardy will also produce the project along with Dean Baker under their Hardy Son & Baker banner, alongside Fukunaga, Nesbo, Niclas Salomonsson, and Hayden Lautenbach. Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer will also produce under the Department M.

Executive producers on the film include Tallulah Fairfax, Damiano Tucci, Sophia Banks and Tiziano Tucci.

Taylor-Johnson was most recently seen in Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-starrer "The Fall Guy". His upcoming projects are "Kraven The Hunter", "Nosferatu" and "28 Years Later".

Hardy will next feature in "Venom: The Last Dance", the third part of his "Venom" franchise.