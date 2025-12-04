Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble announce pregnancy

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Television actor Aashka Goradia and her husband-businessman Brent Goble are set to welcome second child.

Goradia and Goble shared the announcement with a joint Instagram post on Thursday. The couple said they are expecting the child in May 2026.

The post comprised a beach-themed animated video. "Another beach baby is on the way! We are waiting for the next greatest gift to arrive in May 2026. Send us your love and blessings! Aashka, Brent, and Alexander," read the text in it.

"On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our sepcial day!! Life with Alexander is going to get more exciting.. another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always! #khushibaatnesebadhtihai," read the caption of the post.

The actor, known for shows such as “Kkusum” and “Laagi Tujhse Lagan”, tied the knot with Goble in 2017. They also participated in the eight season of “Nach Baliye”, a celebrity couple dance reality TV series.

They welcomed their first child, Alexander, in October 2023. PTI COR ATR TR7 ATR ATR