Aayush Sharma collaborates with People Media Factory for new film

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Actor Aayush Sharma, known for his work in projects such as "Loveyatri" and "Antim: The Final Truth", has teamed up with the production banner People Media Factory for his upcoming film.

The production banner shared the news on Sunday on the occasion of the actor's 35th birthday. The post on the banner's official X handle featured the poster with the actor's picture and "Happy Birthday Aayush Sharma" written over it.

"Wishing the charming and talented #AayushSharma a very Happy Birthday. We’re beyond excited to have you join the People Media Factory family...#HBDAayushSharma," read the caption.

Sharma said its an honour for him to team up with the banner for the "ambitious project".

“It’s a big honour to team up with People Media Factory for an ambitious project. For the past few years, I have been watching the films produced by them, and it has always been a cinematic treat for me. I believe it is one of the production houses that’s pushing the boundaries in Indian cinema. I am excited to take this journey," Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma will next feature in "My Punjabi Nikaah" alongside Sanjay Dutt. The film is directed by Sohail Khan and is set in Punjab.