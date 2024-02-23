Aayush Sharma's 'Ruslaan' to release on April 26

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Actor Aayush Sharma-led movie "Ruslaan" will hit theatres on April 26.

The upcoming action-romantic film is directed by Karan L Butani of “Phamous” fame and is produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.

In a media statement, the makers announced the release date of "Ruslaan", along with the first look of the movie.

Sharma said the film is a blend of emotion and action.

"In 'Ruslaan', we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible," the actor said in a statement.

Butani claimed the film is a complete entertainer and is hopeful it will connect with the audience.

"Ruslaan" also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. PTI KKP BK BK