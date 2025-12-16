Abhishek Bachchan lauds Agastya Nanda's dedication for 'Ikkis'

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a lengthy note on social media, praising his nephew, Agastya Nanda, for his work in the upcoming film "Ikkis", calling it "a huge honour and responsibility".

In "Ikkis", which is set to release on December 25, Nanda essays the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

Production banner Maddock Films shared a video on its official X handle on Tuesday, which featured the glimpses from the shoot and Nanda's preparation for the role.

Bachchan re-posted the video and called Nanda's sincerity and dedication for the role "commendable".

"Agastya, this is a huge honour and responsibility!! A huge hero of our nation. I am sure you have given him the respect, valour and dignity he truly deserves. You are an immensely sincere actor and your dedication to portraying Arun ji is so commendable. May God and the audiences bless you. #KeepFightingTheGoodFigh," he wrote.

Also featuring late actor Dharmendra, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who co-wrote it alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti. PTI ATR ATR ATR