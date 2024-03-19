Abhishek Bachchan to star in 'Be Happy'

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday announced his new movie "Be Happy" with streaming service Prime Video.

The film is directed by Remo D'Souza, who has co-written its script with Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg.

"Be Happy" highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter's dreams and find true happiness.

It follows the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show.

Child star Inayat Verma, who had featured with Bachchan in the 2020 movie "Ludo", also stars in "Be Happy", along with Nora Fatehi, Nasser and Johny Lever.

At the Prime Video Presents event, Bachchan said he believes in "being content" as "too much greed is not good".

"I hope we manage to make a good film, especially for this little pocket dynamo (Verma) that we have," the 48-year-old actor said.

"Be Happy" is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza through Remo D'Souza Entertainment.