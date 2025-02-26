Abhishek Bachchan's 'Be Happy' to debut on Prime Video in March

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan-starrer “Be Happy”, a heartwarming exploring the father-daughter bond, will premiere on Prime Video on March 14, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, known for films such as “ABCD” movies, “Street Dancer 3D” and “Race 3”, has directed the movie, which also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.

In the movie, Abhishek plays the role of a devoted single father Shiv and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara (Verma).

"Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice.

"Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey-challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way," read the official logline.

The film is produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd by D’Souza’s wife's Lizelle Remo D'Souza.

“For Lizelle and me, Be Happy is a true passion project-a deeply moving story that celebrates the special bond between a father and daughter through the magic of music and dance. It’s a relationship that’s universal and transcends cultures, and we wanted to bring that emotion to life in a way that feels both authentic and uplifting," D'Souza said in a statement.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said the streamer is committed to telling stories that entertain, engage, and resonate deeply with audiences around the world.

"'Be Happy' is one such poignant tale, a family entertainer that celebrates the bonds that shape us and dreams that inspire us. With Abhishek Bachchan leading a stellar ensemble, this film about a father’s unwavering journey to support his daughter’s aspirations, delivers powerful performances wrapped in warmth and optimism.

"Remo D’Souza’s storytelling brings a fresh perspective, making this a truly memorable and uplifting experience," he added.