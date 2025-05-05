Abhishek Banerjee starts shooting for 'Baaghi Bechare'

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) "Stree 2" star Abhishek Banerjee on Monday kickstarted work on his new film titled "Baaghi Bechare".

The movie, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, also features "Scam 1992" star Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Khan of "Panchayat" fame.

Banerjee started shooting of "Baaghi Bechare" on his 40th birthday today.

"I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift than to have a working one, starting the shoot of 'Baaghi Bechare'.

"Looking forward to working with such incredible talents like Pratik and Faisal, under the direction of our director, Sumit," the actor said in a statement.

Banerjee's upcoming line-up also includes films such as "Stolen" and "Mahasangam" as well as the second season of "Rana Naidu". PTI RDS RDS RDS