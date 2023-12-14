Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix series ‘Killer Soup’ to release on Jan 11

Mumbai: “Killer Soup”, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, will release on January 11 on Netflix, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey of "Udta Punjab" and "Sonchiriya" fame, the comedy crime-drama is loosely inspired by a news headline and serves up a "tantalising blend of intrigue and dark humour".

It follows Swathi Shetty (Konkana), an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar (Bajpayee), with her lover, Umesh (also played by Bajpayee).

But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues, the official synopsis read.

Chaubey, who also serves as a co-writer and showrunner on the series, said his goal was to offer an "exceptional" crime thriller show that is laced with humour.

"With ‘Killer Soup’, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

"Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them,” the director said in a statement.

The show was announced in 2022 and was previously titled “Soup”.

Tanya Bami, director of series at Netflix India, said she is thrilled to kickstart 2024 with a bizarre series like “Killer Soup”.

"Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Killer Soup’ is a great way for us to start the new year. It’s a genre audiences love, a crime thriller, like no other. Crazy, quirky and bizarre. Told to perfection by Abhishek and team and performed to excellence by Manoj and Konkona,” Bami said.

“Killer Soup” is produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik.