Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur's directorial 'One Two Cha Cha Chaa' to release in January

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) "One Two Cha Cha Chaa", an upcoming comedy film from filmmakers Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur, is set to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.

Described as a film, which will "bring a wave of confusion, comedy, and chaos", "One Two Cha Cha Chaa" features Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi and Ashutosh Rana among others, according to a press release.

"This film is pure madness on the move! We were laughing nonstop while shooting, and that same playful chaos is what the audience will experience on screen," Prabhakar said in a statement.

Joshi added, “If you enjoy confusion, comedy, and full-on drama, then One Two Cha Cha Chaa is made for you. It’s a wild comedy ride, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.” The film is produced by Sajan Gupta, Vijay Lalwani, and Ntasha Sethi of Pellucidar Production Pvt Ltd, along with executive producer M R Shahjahan.

Rana said "One Two Cha Cha Chaa" explores "a whole new flavour of madness". “People mostly watch me in serious characters, but this film let me explore a whole new flavour of madness. The humour, the timing, the confusion—it’s a delight both to perform and to watch," he said.

The film is backed by a strong creative team—production design by Bijon DasGupta, cinematography by Amol Gole, editing by Ranjit Bahadur, action by Abbas Ali Moghul, music by Vishal & Sangeet, Ripul Sharma, and Aishwarya Nigam, choreography by Chinni Prakash and Adil Shaikh, and background score by National Award-winner Harshwardhan Rameshwar.