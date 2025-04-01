'Abir Gulaal' starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor to hit big screen on May 9

New Delhi: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer "Abir Gulaal" is set to have a theatrical release on May 9.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi (“Chalti Rahe Zindagi”), the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures.

The makers released a teaser announcing the release date of the film on Tuesday.

The romantic-comedy marks Fawad's return to Hindi cinema after nine years, following his latest appearance in Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" in 2016.

Fawad first became popular in India with his Pakistani serials “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” and “Humsafar”, he has also starred in Bollywood films “Khoobsurat” and “Kapoor & Sons”.

Vaani's latest work is "Khel Khel Mein" in which she starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk and Taapsee Pannu.