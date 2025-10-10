Abraham & Thakore reimagine ‘dhoti’ and ‘lungi’ with new collection at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Designer label Abraham & Thakore reimagined dhoti and lungi, bringing a contemporary twist to traditional Indian drapes with their latest collection "Warp & Weft" of the ongoing the Lakme Fashion Week.

The label, founded by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore in 1992, unveiled their collection of day two of the fashion gala, being held at The Grand hotel.

With "Warp & Weft", the designers merged comfort with sophistication, blending Indian heritage with modern aesthetics.

It gave a fresh, global dimension to classic Indian silhouettes.

The bordered dhoti was transformed into a handkerchief skirt or a baby doll top, while the easy lines of the lungi were elevated into formal occasion wear.

Highlighting the colours black and white with some hints of red, the collection looked extremely relaxed and wearable. This delicate equilibrium between form and ease defines ‘Warp & Weft’, which focuses on simplicity at its core, embellished with sequins, metallic highlights, and fine embroidery that does not overpower the clothes.

Menswear was striking, enriched with textures and details and female models donned bindis and gajras with dresses that ranged from sarees and kurtas.

The collection relied heavily on geometric patterns such as stripes, checks and grids as well as abstract designs. The toned down colours combined with the light and airy fabric used showcased the wearability and practically of the collection.

Actor Veer Pahariya was the showstopper, wearing an ivory bandhgala and flared pants. The embellished jacket, much like the rest of the collection, appeared simple with minimal patterns In a joint statement, the designers said, "'Warp & Weft' brings together heritage and contemporary, textile and fashion, structure and flow, restraint and expression, reinterpreting the essence of Indian clothing in a contemporary vocabulary." The Lakme Fashion Week, being organised in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, will run till Sunday.