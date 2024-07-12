Accused of blocking minister's car, actor Gaurav Bakshi gets bail

Panaji, July 12 (PTI) A court in Goa on Friday granted conditional bail to actor Gaurav Bakshi, arrested for `restraining' a state minister by blocking his car.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa, granted him bail of Rs 15,000 with a surety of like amount, the actor's lawyer said.

Bakshi will have to appear at Colvale police station for the next eight days and the court also prohibited him from visiting the Revora panchayat in North Goa district where the alleged incident happened, the lawyer said.

Police requested the court to allow them to seize Bakshi's car but the judge rejected the plea, he added.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Nilkant Halarnkar's personal assistant filed a complaint against Bakshi on Thursday, claiming that the actor blocked the minister's car outside the Revora panchayat a day earlier and refused to move his vehicle out of the way when requested.

Bakshi filed a counter-complaint claiming that it was the minister's vehicle that had blocked his way.

Police arrested Bakshi on Thursday for allegedly restraining a public servant from performing his duty. PTI RPS KRK