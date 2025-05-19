Ready to give it my all: Achint Kaur says she is looking for new work opportunities

New Delhi: Actor Achint Kaur, known for ”Jamai Raja” and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", says she is searching for new work opportunities and urged people to contact her.

The 47-year-old actor shared a video on her Instagram handle on Sunday. She began by introducing herself and said she has years of experience in acting and as a voice artist.

“This is a little note from the heart…I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally. Whether it be films, short films, web series and social media collaborations, basically anything creative, and I am ready to give it my all. Thank you so much for listening and your support always,” she is heard saying in the video.

“Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses. and I'm ready for what's next. If my work resonates with your vision, I'd love to collaborate. Let's create something powerful together,” read the caption.

The actor also mentioned the handles of her managers, through which she can be contacted. "On the look out for new work," she wrote on the video.

Kaur made her acting debut in 1994 with television show “Banegi Apni Baat”. She also featured in Anupam Kher’s directorial debut “Om Jai Jagadish”.

Her latest work is "Ghudchadi", which released in 2024. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film was directed by Binoy Gandhi.